German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Gap Down to $38.61

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.61, but opened at $37.74. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

