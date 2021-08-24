GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $22.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00787916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00096969 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,797,645 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

