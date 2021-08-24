Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GEI. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

TSE:GEI opened at C$22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.29%.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

