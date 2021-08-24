Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 144.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

