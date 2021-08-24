Glitch Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Glitch has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $22.90 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00126709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00154235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.00 or 1.00060475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.42 or 0.00993616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.66 or 0.06579626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

