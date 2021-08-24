Global Social Chain Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $83,105.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00819570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00101714 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.