Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 177.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.70. 12,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

