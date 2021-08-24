GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.00.

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $220.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $207.85 and a 1 year high of $286.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

