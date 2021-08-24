Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.17.

GSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $277.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

