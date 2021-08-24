Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $54,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 363,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 119,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $42.31.

