Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after buying an additional 997,165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after buying an additional 901,393 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 716,679 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,061,000 after purchasing an additional 433,748 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,667. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.