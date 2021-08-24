Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 412,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period.

GSEW stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,593 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.78.

