Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,566 CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

