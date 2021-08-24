GPM Growth Investors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop makes up approximately 2.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.69. 124,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,528. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

