GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.73. 290,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,530. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.73.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.