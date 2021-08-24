GPM Growth Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 1.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,747. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.71.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

