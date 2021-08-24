Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.31. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.