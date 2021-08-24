Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce $39.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.02 million. Greenlane posted sales of $35.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $149.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $155.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $176.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenlane.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Greenlane from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Greenlane by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

