Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

GNLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. 2,331,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,737. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $199.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

