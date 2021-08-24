GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSKY. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.