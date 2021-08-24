Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $111.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

