H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.34.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

