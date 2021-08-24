Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,222 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58.

