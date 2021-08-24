Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after purchasing an additional 997,165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 901,393 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after buying an additional 716,679 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,061,000 after buying an additional 433,748 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $90.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.