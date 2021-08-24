Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $248,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

