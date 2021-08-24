Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $162.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

