Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

