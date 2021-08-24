Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MasTec were worth $41,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTZ opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

