Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.