Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on HA. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after buying an additional 388,267 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after buying an additional 463,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.31. 13,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,361. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $988.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.01.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.81) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

