Head-To-Head Comparison: Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) vs. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Farmers National Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $33.37 billion 0.77 $551.73 million $0.08 154.75 Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 2.97 $41.88 million $1.57 9.98

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Farmers National Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 2 8 1 0 1.91 Farmers National Banc 0 0 3 0 3.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.68%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7.68% 3.56% 0.17% Farmers National Banc 34.12% 15.36% 1.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice, social and governance products, and digital offerings. This segment also provides wealth management, and postal and parcel services. The Company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,891 branches in Germany and internationally. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

