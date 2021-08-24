Head-To-Head Review: Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) & Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) and Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Proto Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Proto Labs $434.39 million 4.59 $50.87 million $1.89 37.97

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Proto Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Proto Labs 0 3 1 0 2.25

Proto Labs has a consensus price target of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.77%. Given Proto Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Proto Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Proto Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Proto Labs 9.05% 5.61% 4.88%

Summary

Proto Labs beats Altimar Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.