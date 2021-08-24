Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

HL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. 6,916,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,667. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 890,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,140. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $64,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

