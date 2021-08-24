Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTWSF opened at $2.21 on Monday. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.