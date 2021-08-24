Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.88. 78,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

