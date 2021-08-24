Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $97.93. 531,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

