Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €82.80 ($97.41) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a fifty day moving average of €87.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

