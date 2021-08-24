HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $50,142.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00815394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00100994 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

