Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

