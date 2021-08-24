Holo (HOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $241.54 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $241.54 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.59 or 0.00811781 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,794,036,341 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

