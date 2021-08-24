Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.65.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

