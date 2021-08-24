Hudbay Minerals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,027 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,456% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

