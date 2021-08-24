HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $40.33 million and $53.66 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.77 or 0.00793000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00097493 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

