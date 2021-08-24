Huntington National Bank Acquires 800 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 160.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after acquiring an additional 349,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 296,699 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.10. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

