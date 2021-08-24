Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,765,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Lear by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,311,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Cowen cut their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Shares of LEA opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

