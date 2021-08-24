Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 172.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRT opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

