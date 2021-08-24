Huntington National Bank Buys New Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 539 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,904. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.