Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 67.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 37.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECOL. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

