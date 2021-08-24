Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 15,500 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

