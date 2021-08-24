Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $873,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

